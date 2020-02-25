Two more bands have been added to the line-up for Slam Dunk 2020

Festivals

Counterparts and Blood Youth will join the Jägermeister Stage.

Published: 10:28 am, February 25, 2020

Slam Dunk have added another two new names to their 2020 line-up.

Counterparts and Blood Youth will join the already announced While She Sleeps, Refused, Your Demise, Stray From The Path and more on the Jägermeister Stage for the event, which takes place on 23rd May in Leeds' Temple Newsham Park, and 24th May at Hatfield Park.

Counterparts frontman Brendan Murphy explains: “Slam Dunk is one of the best festivals we’ve ever been a part of, and we’re so stoked to do it again. If we got asked to fly across the world for 2 shows for any other festival, I’d be pissing myself laughing but for Slam Dunk, we’re there. Not only does the fest rock but we get to see some of our closest friends and some of our favourite bands as well. Literally cannot wait.”

Other bands playing Slam Dunk 2020 include Sum 41, Don Broco, Bury Tomorrow, The Faim, Dance Gavin Dance, The Used, Young Guns, We Are The In Crowd and more.