Watch

Twin Atlantic are starting the year with a new video for 'Asynchronous'

It's the latest from recent full-length 'Power'.
Published: 2:00 pm, January 04, 2021
Twin Atlantic are starting the year with a new video for 'Asynchronous'.

It's a track from their latest album 'Power', released last year, and was directed by Nick Afchain and shot in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Sam McTrusty says: "We’ve always had inspiration from still and moving images to influence our work. We’ve dreamt of maybe one day getting to work on soundtracks and to have our dear friend Nick suggest doing that retrospectively for us felt like a great idea.

"We love the emotion he’s captured and these fleeting moments in relationships are something we have always focused on in our writing, so there’s a real synergy in creative outlook between us."

Director Nick Afchain adds: "One afternoon in May, I had Asynchronous on an endless loop. The music is so melancholic and timeless, it made me think abstractly about how all relationships can be viewed as cyclical. The constant repetition of happiness, dissolving into hardship and back again to happiness - and that is if you have good one!"

Give it a watch below.

