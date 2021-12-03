Twin Atlantic have shared a new single from their upcoming album

Twin Atlantic have shared a new single from their upcoming new album.
‘Dirty’ is a cut from 'Transparency' - their first full-length following the departure of drummer Craig Kneale - which is set for release on 7th January.
Frontman Sam McTrusty says: “Dirty is one of those songs that was just so fun to write and record. It’s a song that’s been in the Twin Atlantic camp for a few years, so was written pre lockdown when Ross and I were going to the studio everyday.
"I went through a stage of saying everything was “dirty” when it was good, to the point of the ridiculous, so when this type of song started to come together I wanted to make fun of that. Everything else in the song is themed after that, things that on the surface are great, but have a darker background. After more than 10 years of making sincere, heartfelt and almost serious music it was a big relief to just have fun with all the songs people have heard from Transparency so far."
Catch them live at the following:
MAY 2022
05 Ireland, Dublin, Opium
06 Belfast, The Limelight
08 London, Roundhouse
09 Newcastle, Boiler Shop
11 Inverness, Ironworks
12 Glasgow, Barrowland
15 Leeds, Stylus
17 Manchester, O2 Ritz
18 Bristol, O2 Academy
19 Birmingham, o2 Institute