Twin Atlantic have shared a new single from their upcoming album

Published: 11:43 am, December 03, 2021

Twin Atlantic have shared a new single from their upcoming new album.

‘Dirty’ is a cut from 'Transparency' - their first full-length following the departure of drummer Craig Kneale - which is set for release on 7th January.

Frontman Sam McTrusty says: “Dirty is one of those songs that was just so fun to write and record. It’s a song that’s been in the Twin Atlantic camp for a few years, so was written pre lockdown when Ross and I were going to the studio everyday.

"I went through a stage of saying everything was “dirty” when it was good, to the point of the ridiculous, so when this type of song started to come together I wanted to make fun of that. Everything else in the song is themed after that, things that on the surface are great, but have a darker background. After more than 10 years of making sincere, heartfelt and almost serious music it was a big relief to just have fun with all the songs people have heard from Transparency so far."