Watch

"The track doesn’t take itself too seriously."
Published: 10:53 am, August 06, 2021
Twin Atlantic have released a new single, 'Bang On The Gong'.

The track arrives ahead of their August headline tour, and a set at TRNSMT in Glasgow this September.

Sam McTrusty says: “We let the director Nick Afchain take the lead and he imagined 'Bang On The Gong' as an old seedy 70s TV show. It’s very tongue-in-cheek, which matches the song because the track doesn’t take itself too seriously.

"It’s been so much more relaxing letting people who inspire you take the reins, instead of others doing it for you, and it allows for everyone to feel much more invested in the project. I could taste the cigarettes for about 3 days after the shoot! 

"90% of the people in the studio that day were some of my best mates, which was a new experience. I felt really proud of everyone involved on a personal level."

Check it out below.

