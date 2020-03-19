Twin Atlantic have rescheduled their headline tour

On tour

It's now in October.

Published: 7:33 pm, March 19, 2020

Twin Atlantic have rescheduled their upcoming headline tour.

Originally slated for March, the band will now head out in October with shows in Leicester, Cardiff, Oxford, Brighton, Bournemouth, and London.

"We cannot wait for these shows," they explain on Twitter. "The first half of this tour was unbelievable - see you in October when we can celebrate together."

Find all the info on the poster below.