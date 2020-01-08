Watch

New album 'POWER' is due very soon indeed.

Published: 11:42 am, January 08, 2020

Twin Atlantic have shared a live video for 'Novocaine', recorded at the band's studio Bongo Land.

'Novocaine' was first aired last year as the first single from fourth full-length 'POWER', which is set to arrive on new label Virgin EMI on 24th January.

Sam McTrusty explains: “I wanted to force myself to be more honest and open. The song tells the story of the most intimate connection I’ve ever felt with someone else - when I first met my wife. That feeling of obsession taking over every thought and reason was almost like an addiction at the time. It embarrasses us in some ways that we fell victim to such a cliched movie script love story, but equally amazes us that it ever happened.”

Check out the new clip below.