Twin Atlantic have debuted a brand new single, 'Barcelona'

Published: 10:43 pm, December 06, 2019

Twin Atlantic have debuted a brand new single.

Titled 'Barcelona', it's taken from their fourth album 'POWER', which is set to arrive on 24th January via Virgin EMI.

Sam McTrusty explains: “This is a love song about being in a film loop - a kaleidoscope of ideas and memories and the first song I've tried to write in a vignette style like this. It’s inspired by the unusual arpeggio mono synth part we fell in love with at the opening of the track. It sounds like a mistake and reminded me of when you would see old movie projector reels glitch and fail. It's romantic and cinematic. It makes fun of love but also puts it up high on a pedestal.”

As well as the studio version of the track, the band have recorded their own live video, performed in the studio where they wrote and produced 'POWER'. You can check that out below.