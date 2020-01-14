Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Twin Atlantic head to Ireland for their new 'Barcelona' video

The band's new album will arrive next week.
Published: 3:12 pm, January 14, 2020
Twin Atlantic have shared a new video for 'Barcelona'.

It's the latest single from fourth full-length 'POWER', which is set to arrive on new label Virgin EMI on 24th January.

Sam McTrusty explains of the song and clip: “When considering the concept, I was inspired by the unique visage shots in films like Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind as I felt that these would be the best way to portray the kaleidoscopic, vignette style writing I used for the lyrics. After an initial chat with Klass, I knew he understood the vision for the video instantly. I was blown away by the remote beauty of Kildare, Ireland, and it only added to the mystique.”

Check out the new video below, and catch the band on tour throughout March.

