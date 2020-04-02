Twin Atlantic are taking part in a new three-day streaming event Virgin EMI are putting on

News

It's a digital festival, for charity.

Published: 8:42 pm, April 02, 2020

Virgin EMI are hosting a lockdown this weekend with sets from Twin Atlantic (pictured), Lily Moore, Alessia Cara, Whenyoung and more.

The three-day live-streamed event will run from 3rd-5th April, in support of Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

32 acts are taking part from across the label's roster. Visit lockdownlive.uk for all the info, and check out the running order below.



RHAPSODY STAGE SUPPORTED BY JUNGLE CREATIONS / 3rd April

SG Lewis – 00:10-00:30

Wanklemut – 23:30-23:50

Jay Pryor – 22:50-23:10

Alessia Cara – 22:10-22:30

Tori Kelly – 21:30-21:50

The Vamps – 20:50-21:10

HRVY – 20:10-20:30

New Hope Club – 19:30-19:50

Arlissa– 18:50-19:10

Alice Chater – 18:10-18:30

Celina Sharma – 17:30-17:50

Calum Scott – 16:50-17:10

Beatrich - 16:10-16:30

Four of Diamonds – 15:30-15:50

303 – 14:50-15:10

Rika – 14:10-14:30



FOOLS GOLD STAGE / 4th April

Vera Blue – 20:20-20:40

Twin Atlantic – 19:40-20:00

James Smith – 19:00-19:20

KAWALA – 18:20-18:40 Olivia Dean – 17:40-18:00

Lily Moore – 17:00-17:20

Zuzu – 16:20-16:40

Sophie & The Giants – 15:40-16:00

Whenyoung – 15:00-15:20



ENCORE STAGE SUPPORTED BY SEASONED AT BUZZFEED UK / 5th April

Adekunle Gold – 21:00-21:20

Nana Rogues – 20:20-20:40

Br3nya – 19:40-20:00

Wauve – 19:00-19:20

Maya B – 18:20-18:40

Duchess – 17:40-18:00

TianaMajor9 – 17:00-17:20