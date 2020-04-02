Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring All Time Low, Code Orange, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
April 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
News

Twin Atlantic are taking part in a new three-day streaming event Virgin EMI are putting on

It's a digital festival, for charity.
Published: 8:42 pm, April 02, 2020
Twin Atlantic are taking part in a new three-day streaming event Virgin EMI are putting on

Virgin EMI are hosting a lockdown this weekend with sets from Twin Atlantic (pictured), Lily Moore, Alessia Cara, Whenyoung and more.

The three-day live-streamed event will run from 3rd-5th April, in support of Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

32 acts are taking part from across the label's roster. Visit lockdownlive.uk for all the info, and check out the running order below.

RHAPSODY STAGE SUPPORTED BY JUNGLE CREATIONS / 3rd April
SG Lewis – 00:10-00:30
Wanklemut – 23:30-23:50
Jay Pryor – 22:50-23:10
Alessia Cara – 22:10-22:30
Tori Kelly – 21:30-21:50
The Vamps – 20:50-21:10
HRVY – 20:10-20:30
New Hope Club – 19:30-19:50
Arlissa– 18:50-19:10
Alice Chater – 18:10-18:30
Celina Sharma – 17:30-17:50
Calum Scott – 16:50-17:10
Beatrich - 16:10-16:30
Four of Diamonds – 15:30-15:50
303 – 14:50-15:10
Rika – 14:10-14:30

FOOLS GOLD STAGE / 4th April
Vera Blue – 20:20-20:40
Twin Atlantic – 19:40-20:00
James Smith – 19:00-19:20
KAWALA – 18:20-18:40 Olivia Dean – 17:40-18:00
Lily Moore – 17:00-17:20
Zuzu – 16:20-16:40
Sophie & The Giants – 15:40-16:00
Whenyoung – 15:00-15:20

ENCORE STAGE SUPPORTED BY SEASONED AT BUZZFEED UK / 5th April
Adekunle Gold – 21:00-21:20
Nana Rogues – 20:20-20:40
Br3nya – 19:40-20:00
Wauve – 19:00-19:20
Maya B – 18:20-18:40
Duchess – 17:40-18:00
TianaMajor9 – 17:00-17:20

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Lonely The Brave are back with a new record deal, and new single 'Bound'
Bury Tomorrow have put their album back, and unleashed new single 'Better Blow'
Hayley Williams has dropped a new Petals For Armor song - check out 'Over Yet'
I Prevail have rescheduled their UK tour dates
Stand Atlantic have shared a new video for 'Drink To Drown', made up of fan-submitted clips
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing