Twin Atlantic are going to release their new album 'Transparency' in January

Coming soon

They've also confirmed a tenth-anniversary tour for 'Free'.

Published: 11:21 am, September 03, 2021

Twin Atlantic have announced their new album, 'Transparency'.

The full-length - their first following the departure of drummer Craig Kneale - is set for release on 7th January, preceded by new single 'One Man Party'.

Frontman Sam McTrusty says: “After the challenges put in front of everyone in 2020 and 21 I did what I’ve always done in moments of turmoil, stress or anxiety and started to write songs. It slowly evolved into an album and something we feel puts a new stamp on our band which really excites us."

The news arrives alongside details of a May 2022 tour to celebrate the tenth anniversary of debut album 'Free'.

Sam comments: "We’ve very rarely ever been a band who look back, but during the lockdown, ‘Free’ turned 10 years old. It hit another landmark of selling 100,000 copies in the UK. To celebrate that, we wanted to do something in return and finally play an album from start to end live. Can’t wait to see you all there!"

Catch them live at the following:



MAY 2022

05 Ireland, Dublin, Opium

06 Belfast, The Limelight

08 London, Roundhouse

09 Newcastle, Boiler Shop

11 Inverness, Ironworks

12 Glasgow, Barrowland

15 Leeds, Stylus

17 Manchester, O2 Ritz

18 Bristol, O2 Academy

19 Birmingham, o2 Institute