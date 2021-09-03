Subscribe to Upset
Coming soon

Twin Atlantic are going to release their new album 'Transparency' in January

They've also confirmed a tenth-anniversary tour for 'Free'.
Published: 11:21 am, September 03, 2021
Twin Atlantic have announced their new album, 'Transparency'.

The full-length - their first following the departure of drummer Craig Kneale - is set for release on 7th January, preceded by new single 'One Man Party'.

Frontman Sam McTrusty says: “After the challenges put in front of everyone in 2020 and 21 I did what I’ve always done in moments of turmoil, stress or anxiety and started to write songs. It slowly evolved into an album and something we feel puts a new stamp on our band which really excites us."

The news arrives alongside details of a May 2022 tour to celebrate the tenth anniversary of debut album 'Free'.

Sam comments: "We’ve very rarely ever been a band who look back, but during the lockdown, ‘Free’ turned 10 years old. It hit another landmark of selling 100,000 copies in the UK. To celebrate that, we wanted to do something in return and finally play an album from start to end live. Can’t wait to see you all there!"

Catch them live at the following:

MAY 2022
05 Ireland, Dublin, Opium
06 Belfast, The Limelight
08 London, Roundhouse
09 Newcastle, Boiler Shop
11 Inverness, Ironworks
12 Glasgow, Barrowland
15 Leeds, Stylus
17 Manchester, O2 Ritz
18 Bristol, O2 Academy
19 Birmingham, o2 Institute

