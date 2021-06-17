Twenty One Pilots have announced a new headline tour, with UK dates next summer

Subscribe to Upset
They've four shows in London.
Published: 11:02 am, June 17, 2021
Twenty One Pilots have announced a new headline tour.

The run follows on from the release of their latest album, ‘Scaled And Icy’, and will see them perform in London next summer, kicking off with a show at Camden Assembly.

Josh Dun says: “Wow. We’re playing shows again. I couldn’t visualize taking another break like we did before Trench, but then we were forced to. Live shows coming back is something I think we’ve all really been waiting for, and we can’t wait to see you again soon.”

The tour will visit:

SEPTEMBER 2021
21 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
22 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
23 Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
25 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
28 Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
29 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
30 Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

OCTOBER 2021
02 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
12 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
13 Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
14 Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
16 Chicago, IL @ United Center
18 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
19 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
20 Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
23 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
29 Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
30 Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

NOVEMBER 2021
02 Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
03 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
04 Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
06 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Mexico City
Coming soon

JUNE 2022
21 London, UK @ The Camden Assembly
22 London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
23 London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
25 London, UK @ The SSE Arena Wembley

