Twenty One Pilots have announced a new headline tour, with UK dates next summer

They've four shows in London.

Published: 11:02 am, June 17, 2021

Twenty One Pilots have announced a new headline tour.

The run follows on from the release of their latest album, ‘Scaled And Icy’, and will see them perform in London next summer, kicking off with a show at Camden Assembly.

Josh Dun says: “Wow. We’re playing shows again. I couldn’t visualize taking another break like we did before Trench, but then we were forced to. Live shows coming back is something I think we’ve all really been waiting for, and we can’t wait to see you again soon.”

The tour will visit:

SEPTEMBER 2021

21 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

22 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

23 Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

25 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

28 Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

29 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

30 Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

OCTOBER 2021

02 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

12 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

13 Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

14 Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

16 Chicago, IL @ United Center

18 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

19 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

20 Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

23 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

29 Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

30 Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

NOVEMBER 2021

02 Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

03 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

04 Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

06 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Mexico City

Coming soon

JUNE 2022

21 London, UK @ The Camden Assembly

22 London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

23 London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

25 London, UK @ The SSE Arena Wembley