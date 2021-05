Watch

Their new album is very nearly here.

Published: 5:36 pm, May 18, 2021

Twenty One Pilots have shared a brand new track and lyric video.

‘Saturday’ follows on from ‘Shy Away’ and ‘Choker’, all taken from the duo’s new album ‘Scaled And Icy’, available from 21st May via Fueled By Ramen.



Written and largely produced by Tyler Joseph in isolation over the course of the past year at his home studio, with Josh Dun engineering the album’s drums from across the country, ‘Scaled and Icy’ is the product of long-distance virtual sessions.

Check out ‘Saturday’ below.