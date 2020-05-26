Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Twenty One Pilots have dropped a new version of their lockdown single, 'Level Of Concern'

Check out 'Level Of Concern (Live From Outside)'.
Published: 10:00 pm, May 26, 2020
Twenty One Pilots have dropped a new version of their lockdown single, 'Level Of Concern'

Twenty One Pilots have dropped a new version of their lockdown single, 'Level Of Concern'.

'Level Of Concern (Live From Outside)' features additional performances from friends and collaborators Paul Meany (Mutemath), Jesse Blum (MisterWives), and Simon Jefferis.

The blurb explains: "The concept for the reimagined take developed as Twenty One Pilots went to work on recording a remote performance of ‘Level of Concern’ for The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition."

Check it out below.

