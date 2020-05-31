Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Twenty One Pilots utilise 80s computers for their new 'Level Of Concern' lyric video

It was created by artist Pinot W. Ichwandardi.
Published: 12:22 pm, May 31, 2020
Twenty One Pilots have shared a new lyric video for 'Level Of Concern'.

The clip for their huge lockdown single - which recently saw them put on an elaborate performance for The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon with trumpets, singalong chants and the like - was created using 80s computers by artist Pinot W. Ichwandardi.

The duo's first new music since the release of 2018's 'Trench', frontman Tyler Joseph says of the song that they're “always writing, but this one feels like it should just come out now. I think it’s simple but hopeful."

Give it a watch below.

