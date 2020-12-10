Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring... The Smashing Pumpkins, Poppy, All Time Low and more.
Order a copy
December 2020 / January 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Twenty One Pilots have shared their new holiday single, 'Christmas Saves The Year'

They've a big 2021 of festivals planned. 
Published: 11:41 am, December 10, 2020
Twenty One Pilots have shared their new holiday single, 'Christmas Saves The Year'

Twenty One Pilots have shared their new holiday single, 'Christmas Saves The Year'.

The festive track arrives alongside a video too, directed and animated by Johnny Chew - check it out below.

The band will be hitting the road next year in support of their recent-ish album 'Trench', with dates throughout June and July. Catch them live at the following:

JUNE
18 Landgraaf, Netherlands - Pinkpop Festival
18-20 Scheebel, Germany - Hurricane Festival
18-20 Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany - Southside Festival

JULY
01 Gdynia, Poland - Open'er Festival
04 Arras, France - Main Square Festival
07 Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival
09 Kiev, Ukraine - Atlas Weekend Festival
11 Moscow, Russia - VTB Arena
14-17 Ostrava, Czech Republic - Colours of Ostrava
14-18 Cluj-Napoca, Romania - Electric Castle Festival

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Dirty Nil: "We definitely have a dark sense of humour"
About to Break 2021: phem
About to Break 2021: KennyHoopla
About to Break 2021: Meet Me @ The Altar
Check out Yours Truly's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. All Time Low, Sum 41, Tonight Alive and more
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing