They've a big 2021 of festivals planned.

Published: 11:41 am, December 10, 2020

Twenty One Pilots have shared their new holiday single, 'Christmas Saves The Year'.

The festive track arrives alongside a video too, directed and animated by Johnny Chew - check it out below.

The band will be hitting the road next year in support of their recent-ish album 'Trench', with dates throughout June and July. Catch them live at the following:



JUNE

18 Landgraaf, Netherlands - Pinkpop Festival

18-20 Scheebel, Germany - Hurricane Festival

18-20 Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany - Southside Festival



JULY

01 Gdynia, Poland - Open'er Festival

04 Arras, France - Main Square Festival

07 Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

09 Kiev, Ukraine - Atlas Weekend Festival

11 Moscow, Russia - VTB Arena

14-17 Ostrava, Czech Republic - Colours of Ostrava

14-18 Cluj-Napoca, Romania - Electric Castle Festival