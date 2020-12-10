Twenty One Pilots have shared their new holiday single, 'Christmas Saves The Year'.
The festive track arrives alongside a video too, directed and animated by Johnny Chew - check it out below.
The band will be hitting the road next year in support of their recent-ish album 'Trench', with dates throughout June and July. Catch them live at the following:
JUNE
18 Landgraaf, Netherlands - Pinkpop Festival
18-20 Scheebel, Germany - Hurricane Festival
18-20 Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany - Southside Festival
JULY
01 Gdynia, Poland - Open'er Festival
04 Arras, France - Main Square Festival
07 Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival
09 Kiev, Ukraine - Atlas Weekend Festival
11 Moscow, Russia - VTB Arena
14-17 Ostrava, Czech Republic - Colours of Ostrava
14-18 Cluj-Napoca, Romania - Electric Castle Festival