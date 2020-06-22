Twenty One Pilots have dropped a never-ending music video for 'Level of Concern'

Twenty One Pilots have dropped a never-ending music video for their most recent track 'Level of Concern'.
After asking fans to solve a bunch of intricate puzzles, the duo tweeted: "we didn’t think you would tear through the codes so easily. should have taken a week but you did it in just over 12 hours. you got us this time"
Fans can upload footage to a website, and it'll become part of the video, which is pretty damn cool.
You can find the tweets, and that never-ending clip, below.
we didn’t think you would tear through the codes so easily. should have taken a week but you did it in just over 12 hours. you got us this time. now join in with your footage, your art, your dances, and be a part of the first ever never-ending music video. https://t.co/Xnj87g4Gks— twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) June 22, 2020
this community truly beats them all. for those not sure what we are talking about we will post an explanation video soon for the locals.— twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) June 22, 2020