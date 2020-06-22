Twenty One Pilots have dropped a never-ending music video for 'Level of Concern'

Watch

Fans can upload footage to a website, and it'll become part of the clip.

Published: 10:22 pm, June 22, 2020

Twenty One Pilots have dropped a never-ending music video for their most recent track 'Level of Concern'.

After asking fans to solve a bunch of intricate puzzles, the duo tweeted: "we didn’t think you would tear through the codes so easily. should have taken a week but you did it in just over 12 hours. you got us this time"

You can find the tweets, and that never-ending clip, below.