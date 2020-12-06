Twenty One Pilots are teasing something or other for this Friday

Watch

They've got a new clip coming on YouTube.

Published: 10:08 pm, June 10, 2020

Twenty One Pilots have posted a mysterious teaser video online.

The short clip features their latest single 'Level Of Concern', along with the code LOC-061-220-2012P.

It looks to be a fancy way of saying 'Level of Concern 06-12-2020 12pm', which is coincidentally the exact date and time (in the US, not over here - for the UK it's 5pm) that the below YouTube video is going to premiere.

The duo's first new music since the release of 2018's 'Trench', frontman Tyler Joseph says of the song that they're “always writing, but this one feels like it should just come out now. I think it’s simple but hopeful."

