Twenty One Pilots and Deftones are among the acts confirmed for Spanish festival Mad Cool

Festivals

Plus Wolf Alice, Yungblud and more.

Published: 10:43 pm, July 08, 2020

Mad Cool has announced 94 acts for 2021's event, including Twenty One Pilots, Deftones and more.

The Spanish festival has kept many of the names originally booked for this year's cancelled weekender, though was unfortunately not able to rebook Taylor Swift.

Also performing from 7th-10th July 2021, are The Killers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Wolf Alice, Glass Animals, Angel Olsen, Yunglbud, Alt-J, London Grammar, Foals, Sigrid, Pixies and Royal Blood.

Have a gander at the full poster below.