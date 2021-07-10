Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Run The Jewels, Mikey Way, Dream Wife and more.
Order a copy
July 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Festivals

Twenty One Pilots and Deftones are among the acts confirmed for Spanish festival Mad Cool

Plus Wolf Alice, Yungblud and more.
Published: 10:43 pm, July 08, 2020
Twenty One Pilots and Deftones are among the acts confirmed for Spanish festival Mad Cool

Mad Cool has announced 94 acts for 2021's event, including Twenty One Pilots, Deftones and more.

The Spanish festival has kept many of the names originally booked for this year's cancelled weekender, though was unfortunately not able to rebook Taylor Swift.

Also performing from 7th-10th July 2021, are The Killers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Wolf Alice, Glass Animals, Angel Olsen, Yunglbud, Alt-J, London Grammar, Foals, Sigrid, Pixies and Royal Blood.

Have a gander at the full poster below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
London's O2 Academy Brixton is going to start broadcasting 360° virtual reality gigs
Gerard Way is teasing the second season of The Umbrella Academy with his new track, 'Here Comes The End (Feat. Judith Hill)'
The Gloria Record: "We didn't understand that starting over with a new project really did mean starting over"
Cable Ties are going to perform their new album in full online
The Dirty Nil have debuted a fun new video for 'Done With Drugs'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing