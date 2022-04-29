Listen

Published: 11:24 am, April 29, 2022

TV Priest have shared their new single, 'Limehouse Cut'.

It's the latest track from their upcoming album 'My Other People' - the follow-up to debut 'Uppers' - set for release on 17th June via Sub Pop.

Vocalist Charlie Drinkwater says: "The song is about a feeling dislocated and displaced in an urban space you once felt you knew and ‘understood’, however it’s also a coming to terms with an idea that you never really ‘own‘ somewhere as infinitely regenerative as a city. It’s a bit of a psycho-geographical study, a little bit of pathos at my own mortality and smallness in the great tide of history. We loved the idea of something quite abstract, something that references landscape, feels mesmeric, melancholic, a little sinister but also quite beautiful."

Check it out below.