The clip was directed and edited by the band's own Daniel Fang.

Published: 3:06 pm, February 17, 2022

Turnstile have dropped a new video for 'Underwater Boi'.

It's a cut from their 2021 album 'GLOW ON', and follows on from their not-long-completed UK tour, which included London shows at the Roundhouse and the O2 Forum Kentish Town.

The animated clip was directed and edited by the band's own Daniel Fang and was captured within the world of the 2003 MMORPG Second Life.

