On tour

Tickets are on sale now.

Published: 8:45 pm, January 23, 2020

Turnstile have booked in a five-date UK tour for March.

The band will bring their most recent album ‘Time & Space’ over for shows in Manchester, Bristol, Glasgow, Birmingham, and London.

Their biggest shows here to date, the details are:



MARCH

9th – Manchester, Academy 2

10th – Bristol, The Trinity Centre

11th – Glasgow, The Garage

12th – Birmingham, The Mill

13th – London, ULU



Tickets are on sale now.