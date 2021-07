Watch

The band's new album is out next month.

Published: 9:48 pm, July 28, 2021

Turnstile have shared a new single, 'Blackout'.

It follows on from 'Alien Love Call' - a collaboration with Blood Orange, who also features on new track 'Lonely Dezires' - and marks the latest cut from the band's upcoming album 'Glow On', set for release on 27th August.

The record also includes the singles ‘Holiday’, ‘Mystery’, ‘No Surprise’ And ‘T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)’ from the band’s recent ‘Turnstile Love Connection’ EP and companion short film.

Check out 'Blackout' below.