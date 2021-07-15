Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Turnstile have teamed up with Blood Orange for their atmospheric new single, 'Alien Love Call'

The band drop a new album next month.
Published: 11:02 am, July 15, 2021
Turnstile have shared a new single, 'Alien Love Call'.

A collaboration with Blood Orange - who also features on new track 'Lonely Dezires' - it's a cut from the band's upcoming album 'Glow On', set for release on 27th August.

There's a new live footage video too, directed and edited by vocalist Brendan Yates and guitarist Pat McCrory - check it out below.

The record's full tracklisting reads:

1. ‘MYSTERY’
2. ‘BLACKOUT’
3. ‘DON’T PLAY’
4. ‘UNDERWATER BOI’
5. ‘HOLIDAY’
6. ‘HUMANOID / SHAKE IT UP’
7. ‘ENDLESS’
8. ‘FLY AGAIN’
9. ‘ALIEN LOVE CALL’ (featuring Blood Orange)
10. ‘WILD WRLD’
11. ‘DANCE-OFF’
12. ‘NEW HEART DESIGN’
13. ‘T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)’
14. ‘NO SURPRISE’
15. ‘LONELY DEZIRES’ (featuring Blood Orange)

