Turnstile have teamed up with Blood Orange for their atmospheric new single, 'Alien Love Call'

Watch

The band drop a new album next month.

Published: 11:02 am, July 15, 2021

Turnstile have shared a new single, 'Alien Love Call'.

A collaboration with Blood Orange - who also features on new track 'Lonely Dezires' - it's a cut from the band's upcoming album 'Glow On', set for release on 27th August.

There's a new live footage video too, directed and edited by vocalist Brendan Yates and guitarist Pat McCrory - check it out below.

The record's full tracklisting reads:



1. ‘MYSTERY’

2. ‘BLACKOUT’

3. ‘DON’T PLAY’

4. ‘UNDERWATER BOI’

5. ‘HOLIDAY’

6. ‘HUMANOID / SHAKE IT UP’

7. ‘ENDLESS’

8. ‘FLY AGAIN’

9. ‘ALIEN LOVE CALL’ (featuring Blood Orange)

10. ‘WILD WRLD’

11. ‘DANCE-OFF’

12. ‘NEW HEART DESIGN’

13. ‘T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)’

14. ‘NO SURPRISE’

15. ‘LONELY DEZIRES’ (featuring Blood Orange)