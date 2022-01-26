On the road

Published: 12:40 pm, January 26, 2022

Turnstile have rescheduled a bunch of their European shows.

The band - who are currently performing in support of their latest full-length, 'GLOW ON' - will now play Germany, France, Belgium and the Netherlands in June and July.

Their UK tour is still going ahead as planned, kicking off this weekend in Nottingham.



JANUARY

29 Nottingham, Rock City



FEBRUARY

01 London, Roundhouse

03 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

05 Leeds, The Refectory, University of Leeds

