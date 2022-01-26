Subscribe to Upset
On the road

Turnstile have rescheduled a bunch of their European shows

Their UK tour is still going ahead as planned.
Published: 12:40 pm, January 26, 2022
Turnstile have rescheduled a bunch of their European shows.

The band - who are currently performing in support of their latest full-length, 'GLOW ON' - will now play Germany, France, Belgium and the Netherlands in June and July.

Their UK tour is still going ahead as planned, kicking off this weekend in Nottingham.

JANUARY
29 Nottingham, Rock City

FEBRUARY
01 London, Roundhouse
03 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
05 Leeds, The Refectory, University of Leeds

