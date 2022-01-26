Turnstile have rescheduled a bunch of their European shows.
The band - who are currently performing in support of their latest full-length, 'GLOW ON' - will now play Germany, France, Belgium and the Netherlands in June and July.
Their UK tour is still going ahead as planned, kicking off this weekend in Nottingham.
JANUARY
29 Nottingham, Rock City
FEBRUARY
01 London, Roundhouse
03 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
05 Leeds, The Refectory, University of Leeds
We’re so excited to see you in the UK this week ❤️— TURNSTILE (@TURNSTILEHC) January 24, 2022
*Update: The following shows in Germany, France, Netherlands, and Belgium have been rescheduled to the summer. ❤️
*All purchased tickets are valid for rescheduled shows. (Refunds available at point of purchase if necessary) pic.twitter.com/ByvxTO2cfF