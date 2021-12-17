Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Måneskin, Mayday Parade, Yard Act, Volumes and more.
Order a copy
December 2021 / January 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Watch Turnstile perform ‘MYSTERY’ and ‘T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)’ on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Catch the band on tour in the UK from late-January.
Published: 3:45 pm, December 17, 2021
Watch Turnstile perform ‘MYSTERY’ and ‘T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)’ on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Turnstile have made their major TV debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The band popped in to perform perform ‘MYSTERY’ and ‘T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)’ from their latest full-length 'GLOW ON' - check out the footage below.

The appearance takes place ahead of their upcoming UK tour in support of the album, which will see them hit the road in January. The details are:

JANUARY
29 Nottingham, Rock City

FEBRUARY
01 London, Roundhouse
03 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)
05 Leeds, The Refectory, University of Leeds

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Wage War have shared a new stripped-back version of 'Circle The Drain'
Mayday Parade: "We're still here and we're all in this together"
The Lunar Year have dropped their new pop punk number, 'Medicine'
Camp Cope's Georgia Maq has shared her second solo release of the year, 'Joe Rogan'
Spite have inked a new record deal with Rise Records
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing