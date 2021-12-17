Watch Turnstile perform ‘MYSTERY’ and ‘T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)’ on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Watch

Catch the band on tour in the UK from late-January.

Published: 3:45 pm, December 17, 2021

Turnstile have made their major TV debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The band popped in to perform perform ‘MYSTERY’ and ‘T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)’ from their latest full-length 'GLOW ON' - check out the footage below.

The appearance takes place ahead of their upcoming UK tour in support of the album, which will see them hit the road in January. The details are:



JANUARY

29 Nottingham, Rock City



FEBRUARY

01 London, Roundhouse

03 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)

05 Leeds, The Refectory, University of Leeds