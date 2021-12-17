Watch Turnstile perform ‘MYSTERY’ and ‘T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)’ on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Turnstile have made their major TV debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
The band popped in to perform perform ‘MYSTERY’ and ‘T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)’ from their latest full-length 'GLOW ON' - check out the footage below.
The appearance takes place ahead of their upcoming UK tour in support of the album, which will see them hit the road in January. The details are:
JANUARY
29 Nottingham, Rock City
FEBRUARY
01 London, Roundhouse
03 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)
05 Leeds, The Refectory, University of Leeds