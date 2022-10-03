Listen

Their new album will arrive on 4th November via Run For Cover Records.

Published: 5:20 pm, October 03, 2022

Turnover have shared their new single, 'Tears of Change'.

It's a cut from their fifth full-length, ‘Myself in the Way’, which will arrive on 4th November via Run For Cover Records and has already been preceded by the title-track, which features vocals from Brendan Yates of Turnstile, ‘Mountains Made of Clouds’ and ‘Wait Too Long’.



The album's full tracklisting reads:



1. Stone Station

2. Tears of Change

3. Myself in the Way (feat. Brendan Yates)

4. Wait Too Long

5. People That We Know

6. Mountains Made of Clouds

7. Ain't Love Heavy (feat. Bre Morell)

8. Pleasures Galore

9. Stone Station Reprise

10. Fantasy

11. Queen in the River

12. Bored of God / Orlando