Coming soon

The title-track features vocals from Brendan Yates of Turnstile.

Published: 12:01 pm, July 26, 2022

Turnover have announced their fifth full-length, ‘Myself in the Way’.

The record will arrive on 4th November via Run For Cover Records, preceded by the title-track, which features vocals from Brendan Yates of Turnstile. It also features recent released singles ‘Mountains Made of Clouds’ and ‘Wait Too Long’.

Vocalist Austin Getz says of the new track: "Over the last couple of years, I really tried to stop finding reasons why not to do something. This song specifically is about getting engaged despite fears I’ve always had of being able to provide for a family, to give as much as someone you love might need forever. It’s about letting love lead the way despite your fears, about not letting your doubts, your ego, your self get in the way of it."

The album's full tracklisting reads:



1. Stone Station

2. Tears of Change

3. Myself in the Way (feat. Brendan Yates)

4. Wait Too Long

5. People That We Know

6. Mountains Made of Clouds

7. Ain't Love Heavy (feat. Bre Morell)

8. Pleasures Galore

9. Stone Station Reprise

10. Fantasy

11. Queen in the River

12. Bored of God / Orlando