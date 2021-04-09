Truck Festival has confirmed this year's line-up, feat. Royal Blood, IDLES and more

Festivals

Shame and Fontaines DC are also among the acts playing this summer's event.

Published: 4:19 pm, April 09, 2021

Truck Festival has confirmed this summer's line-up.

The event will take place from 22nd-25th July, with headline sets from Bombay Bicycle Club, The Kooks and Royal Blood.

Also playing are IDLES, Little Simz, Sports Team, Alfie Templeman, Sorry, Shame, Squid, Phoebe Green, Fontaines D.C, Bad Sounds, The Big Moon, Dream Nails, Sundara Karma, The Magic Gang, Baby Queen, Do Nothing and loads more.

Organiser Matt Harrap says: “It’s so good to be back and we’re over the moon to finally announce our first wave of artists! After the 12 months we’ve all had, to have the likes of Bombay Bicycle Club, The Kooks, and Royal Blood to close off the Sunday night, Truck Festival 2021 is already proving to be one for the history books. We’re also thrilled to welcome back IDLES to the main stage sunset slot, Little Simz closing the Market Stage and, of course, personal favourites Chubby and the Gang. It’s humbling to see all tickets have already sold out and it’s going to be a weekend to remember – see you at the bar?”

Find the full bill on the poster below.