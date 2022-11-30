Incoming

Published: 8:55 pm, November 30, 2022

Tropical Fuck Storm have announced their 'Submersive Behaviour' 12".

Set for release on 3rd February 2023 via Joyful Noise Recordings, it's preceded by 'The Golden Ratio', which features on the 12" alongside three tracks from their recent 'Moonburn' EP and a 19-minute Jimi Hendrix cover.

Gareth Liddiard says: "Our version of 1983 A Merman I Shall Turn To Be is an attempt to right the recent wrongs perpetrated against Hendrix's classic "Angel" by some idiot from One Direction doing a karaoke-style "tribute" for Jimi's 80th birthday."

Check out the teaser track below.