Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Static Dress, Vein.fm, Deaf Havana, Iann Dior and more.
Order a copy
March 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Tropical Fuck Storm and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have teamed up for a joint EP

Check out the video for ‘Satanic Slumber Party Part 2 (Midnight In Sodom)’ now.
Published: 5:34 pm, March 14, 2022
Tropical Fuck Storm and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have teamed up for a joint EP

Tropical Fuck Storm (pictured) and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have teamed up for a joint EP.

Titled ‘Satanic Slumber Party’, it comes alongside a video for one of the tracks, ‘Satanic Slumber Party Part 2 (Midnight In Sodom)’.

With a vinyl release set to follow at a later date, Tropical Fuck Storm’s Fiona Kitschin elaborates: “King Gizz were up at our house a while ago, recording their album Fishing For Fishies with Gaz. Then after a long day recording and a few too many drinks, the Gizz guys and us all wore hats and recorded a very long jam, which we called ‘Hat Jam’. Gizz took ideas from the jam and made up a new song called the ‘Dripping Tap’ and Tropical Fuck Storm took the ‘Hat Jam’ recording and turned it into Satanic Slumber Party. It’s four guitars, three drummers, two synths, bass, harmonica, electronic sax and lots of singers and silliness. It’s like ‘Love Shack’ by the B52’s except it’s evil.”

The 3 song collaborative EP is lifted from the limited edition Hat Jam 12”; a Double A-side featuring King Gizzard’s ‘The Dripping Tap’ and ‘Satanic Slumber Party’. The 12” will be available exclusively on vinyl through both bands’ AU online stores. The Satanic Slumber Party EP will receive a wider vinyl release at a later date.

You can check out the video for ‘Satanic Slumber Party Part 2 (Midnight In Sodom)’ below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Nova Twins have announced a new tour for November
Willow, Poppy and Frank Carter are among a load of new additions for this year's Reading & Leeds
Beauty School: "It was the phone call I wanted my whole life..."
Check out Movements' brand new track, 'Barbed Wire Body'
Deaf Havana: "We all hated each other; none of us wanted to be in a band anymore"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing