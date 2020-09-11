Subscribe to Upset
Listen

Tropical Fuck Storm have covered Talking Heads' 'Heaven'

It's on their new 7", out now.
Published: 10:43 am, September 11, 2020
Tropical Fuck Storm have covered Talking Heads' 'Heaven'.

The song is the b-side to their 'Legal Ghost' 7”, out now on Joyful Noise Recordings, with both songs recorded at Dodgy Brothers Studio in Central Victoria just before lockdown.

The band explain: "'Heaven' is this weird chameleon-like tune which has meant one thing for about 40 years, but in light of all this pandemic shit and all the trouble and strife in the western world, has done a total 180 degree flip and now means the reverse of what it once did. It also has a lovely melody."

Give it a listen below.

