It's their first in nearly two years.
Published: 12:15 pm, October 28, 2021
Trophy Eyes are back with their new single, '27 Club'.

Their first release in nearly two years, following album 'The American Dream', it's a pretty dark addition to their catalogue.

Lead singer and songwriter John Floreani explains: "27 Club is an expression of my self loathing, imposter syndrome and my disdain for being alive in general. I've done my best to numb those feelings by self medicating most of my adult life- not passively but as an aggressive form of self-punishment.

"The song centres around one particular night, sometime in 2018, that I'd finally passed out on my back and began choking on my vomit. The person that woke me saved my life that night, but instead of feeling grateful and happy to be alive, all I felt was genuine resentment. Resentment for interrupting what I've never been brave enough to do from happening naturally."

Check it out below.

