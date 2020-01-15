Subscribe to Upset
After a "secret premiere" of the song at Australia's Unify Gathering, you can check it out online now.
Published: 10:31 pm, January 15, 2020
Trophy Eyes have released a brand new track, 'Figure Eight'.

After a "secret premiere" of the song at Australia's Unify Gathering, followed by a premiere on triple J, it's streaming online now.

On the meaning behind the song, lead singer, John Floreani, explains: “Figure Eight is about time lost. It is the sound of a broken heart, the deafening silence of a couple once in love, and a fleeting dream told from two perspectives - one is of failure and the other of resentment.” Describing the couple, John continues, “The song is about a man who had given himself entirely, still desperately grasping at straws of success and a woman left to pick up the pieces of the reality.”

It follows up on their 2018 album 'The American Dream'. You can check out 'Figure Eight' below.

