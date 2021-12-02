Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Måneskin, Mayday Parade, Yard Act, Volumes and more.
Order a copy
December 2021 / January 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Trophy Eyes are previewing what comes next with new single 'Bittersweet'

It follows on from the release of recent effort '27 Club'.
Published: 12:00 pm, December 02, 2021
Trophy Eyes are previewing what comes next with new single 'Bittersweet'

Trophy Eyes have released their second single of 2021.

Titled 'Bittersweet', it's a taster of what's to come from the band.

Lead vocalist John Floreani explains: “There are no rules in love. I know this now but for my teenage self, that was too much to comprehend. Bittersweet is a song about feeling someone slowly slip away, and the cathartic, long winded conversations said in total silence- sometimes with just a single expression. It was my first experience of inadequacy and total loss of control. I was not enough and I drove the person that I loved into someone's more capable arms. I'm not sure that I was even in love, but I was certainly desperate to hold on to the one thing still linking me to my childhood. My first taste of adult life was a bitter introduction to how familiar I would come to be with loneliness.”

It follows on from the release of '27 Club', which marked a return for the band since their 2018 album 'The American Dream'.

You can check out 'Bittersweet' below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Knuckle Puck have returned with a brand new track, 'Levitate'
Get festive with Tilian and Anthony Green and their version of 'Christmas Don't Be Late'
Witch Fever have shared a new video for their track 'Bully Boy'
Leeds newcomers Beauty School have shared a debut single, 'Take It Slow'
Anxious have debuted another new album preview, 'Growing Up Song'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing