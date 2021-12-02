Trophy Eyes are previewing what comes next with new single 'Bittersweet'

Listen

It follows on from the release of recent effort '27 Club'.

Published: 12:00 pm, December 02, 2021

Trophy Eyes have released their second single of 2021.

Titled 'Bittersweet', it's a taster of what's to come from the band.

Lead vocalist John Floreani explains: “There are no rules in love. I know this now but for my teenage self, that was too much to comprehend. Bittersweet is a song about feeling someone slowly slip away, and the cathartic, long winded conversations said in total silence- sometimes with just a single expression. It was my first experience of inadequacy and total loss of control. I was not enough and I drove the person that I loved into someone's more capable arms. I'm not sure that I was even in love, but I was certainly desperate to hold on to the one thing still linking me to my childhood. My first taste of adult life was a bitter introduction to how familiar I would come to be with loneliness.”

It follows on from the release of '27 Club', which marked a return for the band since their 2018 album 'The American Dream'.

You can check out 'Bittersweet' below.