Festivals

The Scottish festival was booked for July.

Published: 1:43 pm, April 24, 2020

TRNSMT has been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

"We are now working hard with all the artist teams to try to get the 2021 line-up as close to this year's as we can and will be able to update on this fully over the next few weeks," a statement explains.

This year's bill was set to host sets from Lewis Capaldi, Liam Gallagher and the Courteeners, Ian Brown, Foals, Snow Patrol, Rita Ora, Sam Fender, Blossoms, Aitch, Keane, Twin Atlantic, Little Simz, and more.

Next year's event will run from 9th-11th July.