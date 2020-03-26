Watch

Their new record is due in April.

Published: 8:40 pm, March 26, 2020

Trivium have shared a new video for album title-track, 'What The Dead Men Say'.

The full-length is due for release on 24th April via Roadrunner Records, with the clip shot and produced in the UK by director Ryan Mackfall during the COVID-19 shutdown.

"We always take seriously which song becomes the title track because it represents the album's musical themes and ambition," Paolo Gregoletto says of the song. "'What The Dead Men Say' started off as two separate demos but emerged from the writing session as one epic tune. This is a riff beast!"

