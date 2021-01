On the road

The band released their latest album back in spring.

Published: 8:44 pm, December 07, 2020

Trivium are hitting the road for a UK headline tour in November 2021.

The four shows will see them perform in support of their recent album 'What The Dead Men Say', alongside Heaven Shall Burn, TesseracT, and Fit For An Autopsy, with tickets on sale from Tuesday 8th December.

Catch them at the following:



NOVEMBER 2021

11 GLASGOW O2 Academy

12 BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy

13 MANCHESTER Victoria Warehouse

14 LONDON O2 Academy Brixton