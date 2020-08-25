Subscribe to Upset
Live

The free stream will be broadcast this weekend.
Published: 11:08 am, August 25, 2020
Trivium have announced a new 'deep cuts' livestream event.

Their second online event, The Deepest Cuts will see them perform live from the band's rehearsal space in Orlando, Florida on 29th August at 8pm BST on singer/guitarist Matt Heafy's Twitch channel.

"So as some of you have probably picked up on over the last few days, we have been dropping hints about another streaming event and it turns out your suspicions were correct," says bassist Paolo Gregoletto.

"However, this is a much different event than 'ALOADM'. We are taking you into our jam room to give you a deep cuts Trivium set of songs that we rarely play and a few we have never played before.

"It will be totally free to watch on Matt's Twitch account. There will be some exclusive merch, too." He continues, "If you have ever wanted to be a fly on the wall for one of our practices, this is your chance.

"Get in the chat and talk to us and Trivium fans all over the world as we run through our most unique set ever."

