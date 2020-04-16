Subscribe to Upset
April 2020
They're going to livestream after the album release.
Published: 3:45 pm, April 16, 2020
Trivium have announced a virtual instore, and shared their new track 'Amongst The Shadows & The Stones'.

Both are in support of the band's upcoming album 'What Dead Men Say', which is due for release on 24th April via Roadrunner.

"The inspiration for the song started when a war history website that I follow posted a story of a soldier visiting the graves of his fallen comrades and he described it as walking 'amongst the shadows and the stones," says guitarist Corey Beaulieu.

"The first thing I came up with was 'The ghosts of war will haunt my bones, amongst the shadows and the stones,' which then inspired the music for the song. But the lyrical subject became something totally different as we got deeper into the songwriting, but that was the spark. Now 'Amongst The Shadows & The Stones' captures elements of the heaviest material Trivium has done across our entire catalogue."

Give it a listen below; the instore will livestream on 27th April at 3PM ET / 8PM BST at trivium.org.

