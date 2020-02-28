Trivium have announced a brand new album, 'What The Dead Men Say'

Coming soon

Published: 1:49 pm, February 28, 2020

Trivium have announced a brand new album.

Titled 'What The Dead Men Say', the follow up to 2017's 'The Sin and the Sentence' will be released om 24th April via Roadrunner Records.

Speaking about the release, vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy explains: "What The Dead Men Say is everything that is Trivium. On this album, one can hear the proper ingredients of past, present, and future Trivium. The Trivium sound is having everything the band does — on one album."

The news comes alongside the record's first offering, 'Catastrophist'. You can check out the video below.