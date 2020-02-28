Subscribe to Upset
Coming soon

Trivium have announced a brand new album, 'What The Dead Men Say'

The news comes alongside the record's first offering, 'Catastrophist'.
Published: 1:49 pm, February 28, 2020
Trivium have announced a brand new album.

Titled 'What The Dead Men Say', the follow up to 2017's 'The Sin and the Sentence' will be released om 24th April via Roadrunner Records.

Speaking about the release, vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy explains: "What The Dead Men Say is everything that is Trivium. On this album, one can hear the proper ingredients of past, present, and future Trivium. The Trivium sound is having everything the band does — on one album."

The news comes alongside the record's first offering, 'Catastrophist'. You can check out the video below.

