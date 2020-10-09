Subscribe to Upset
October 2020
News

Trivium have announced a new deep cuts livestream event for later this month

It'll be broadcast on Twitch.
Published: 9:50 pm, October 09, 2020
Trivium have announced a new livestream event.

Taking place on 24th October, The Deepest Cuts II is the second and final instalment in the band's series of free shows broadcast on Twitch from their rehearsal room in Orlando, Florida.

"We are taking you back into our jam room to give you more deep cuts that we rarely play and a few we have never played before," the band explain.

"If you have ever wanted to be a fly on the wall for one of our practices, this is your chance. Get in the chat and talk to us and Trivium fans all over the world as we run through another unique set."

The setlist reads:

"Wake (The End is Nigh)"
"The Calamity"
"Drowning in Slow Motion"
"Insurrection"
"Declaration"
"Drowning in the Sound"
"Cease All Your Fire"
"Incineration: The Broken World"
"And Sadness Will Sear"
"Broken One"
"Washing Me Away in the Tides"
"Falling to Grey"

