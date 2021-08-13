Listen

They've dropped new single 'Feat of Fire', too.

Published: 10:34 am, August 13, 2021

Trivium have announced their new album, 'In The Court Of The Dragon'.

Set for release on 8th October via Roadrunner Records, the full-length was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur and recorded in autumn 2020 at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida.

"There's always that one song you aren't expecting when you begin writing a new album," says Paolo Gregoletto of new single 'Feast of Fire'. "It could be a riff written on the spot in the rehearsal space, a lyric that pairs just right with a melody, or in the case of 'Feast of Fire,' sitting right there in front of us in the middle of a demo that Corey brought in. We were well into pre-production at Full Sail when we all decided that something about the demo we had tracked was good but could be even better. Our producer Josh Wilbur even had in his notes: 'Bridge is special, maybe so special it needs its own song.' We tore the song apart and began again on the spot."

He continues, "We went into this album knowing we had time to consider everything and anything that came about during this period, and if need be, we could start again if it didn’t feel right given that no touring was on the horizon."

The full tracklisting reads:



X

In The Court Of The Dragon

Like A Sword Over Damocles

Feast Of Fire

A Crisis Of Revelation

The Shadow Of The Abattoir

No Way Back Just Through

Fall Into Your Hands

From Dawn To Decadence

The Phalanx