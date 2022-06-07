Watch

Published: 11:14 am, June 07, 2022

Travie McCoy has released a new video for ‘The Bridge (ft. Elohim)’.

It's a cut from his upcoming album 'Never Slept Better', out 15th July via Hopeless Records, and sees him team up with friend Trevor Shannon to incorporate ASL into the clip.

"’The Bridge” is a very important song for me but beyond a SONG," says Travie. "It’s a message to those going through tough times, especially with COVID, as well as the state of fear and extroversion we’ve been pushed into.

"I’ve always made a point to let my fans and kids that grew up with me and my music, that I’m RIGHT HERE WITH YOU. I feel like I’ve been very transparent through my music, so why would I stop now? 2020 was quite possibly the worst year of my life and I’m sure many others. 'The Bridge' is basically me speaking to myself at one of my darkest times and giving others a light to know that they are NOT ALONE.

"I feel not only the song but the visual conveys that at the end of the day, I UNDERSTAND, and I’M HERE and always will be! I’m still as scared and skeptical as you are. I would love to give a huge shout out to my brother Trevor and the ASL community for being on my side to help bring awareness not only to what we’re going through but with what people with disabilities are going through as well.

"I’ve been burning bridges my whole life but now I feel like I’m building them."

Check it out below.