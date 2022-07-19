Watch

It's from his just-released new album.

Published: 11:58 am, July 19, 2022

Travie McCoy has released a new video for ‘Full Monarch’.

It's a cut from his just-released new album 'Never Slept Better', which arrived last week (Friday, 15th July) via Hopeless Records.

"Lyrically, it’s about escapism and a relationship gone bad," he explains. "But it stems from a show we (Gym Class Heroes) played in Chicago on the 311 tour. We had high hopes for the show but something felt off that day. Right before we got on stage Matt and I saw an injured monarch butterfly and we tried to help it along. Later on when we were on stage, the show was all off and I was feeling down, I looked up and saw the same monarch butterfly fly across the stage and the rest of the band noticed too. From that moment I had a new appreciation for that show."

Check it out below.