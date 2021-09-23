Listen

Published: 8:49 pm, September 23, 2021

Travie McCoy has dropped his new single, 'Loved Me Back To Life'.

The song - which follows on from 'A Spoonful Of Cinnamon' - arrives alongside a video that features cameos from GaTa (from FXX's Dave), Zach Holmes (Zackass), Toby Morse (H2O, Hazen Street), Wes Period, and Chad Tepper.

"It’s a song about finding your twin flame after years of failed relationship," says Travie. "You start to grow more and more cold and detached when you begin to think you may die alone. I’m a true believer that there is someone out there for EVERYONE but it took a very long time and lots of broken hearts to come to that realisation. This song is for my second half."

