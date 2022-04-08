Coming soon

Set to arrive on 15th July via Hopeless Records, the news comes alongside a new single, 'Stop It'.

Published: 8:52 am, April 08, 2022

Travie McCoy has announced his new album, 'Never Slept Better'.

“This song about me reclaiming my position in this space,” explains Travie. “I’ve been quiet for a decade, so stop it with the where have you been questions, it doesn’t matter, I’m here right now, so let’s GO!!!! Underdogs always come out on top, so STOP IT!!!! I GOT IT!!”

The new track follows up on recent offerings 'A Spoonful of Cinnamon' and 'Loved Me Back To Life', both of which also appear on the record.

You can check out 'Stop It' below.