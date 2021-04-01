On tour

They'll hit the road from the end of October.

Published: 3:40 pm, April 01, 2021

Trash Boat have announced their biggest ever UK tour.

The band - who've not long released new single 'He’s So Good' - will hit the road from the end of October 2021, with a run that culminates with a night at London’s Electric Ballroom.

Frontman Tobi Duncan comments: “It seems as though we have passed the most ignomin- ious musical year in recent history. Live performance is the tangible soul of any musicians career, without it, it feels like you’re married to someone who you can only ever talk to via video chat. It only feels partly real and endlessly frustrating.

“An entire year of pent up energy is due to be released on stage. This will be Trash Boat like you have never seen us before. An entirely new beast, ready to take over the world. We look forward to everyone joining us for the ride. And trust us, we have much, much more to come.”

OCTOBER

20 Leeds @ Stylus

21 Newcastle @ Riverside

23 Glasgow @ Cathouse

24 Manchester @ Rebellion

25 Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms

27 Birmingham @ O2 Academy 2

28 Southampton @ The Loft

29 London @ Electric Ballroom