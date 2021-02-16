Trash Boat are back with their new single 'He's So Good', raising money for LGBTQ+ youth at risk of homelessness

Listen

Trash Boat are back with a new single, 'He's So Good'.

It's a track that tackles homophobia and discrimination, with proceeds from merchandise sales going to AKT, a charity dedicated to helping LGBTQ+ youth at risk of homelessness in the UK.

“Mercifully, my background is one of love and support,” explains lead singer Tobi Duncan. “I come from a family who never expected me to be anything other than myself. I will always be thankful for that. I never felt the need to announce that I felt differently, because I didn’t feel different in a way that was upsetting me. I have a brother, a cousin and an uncle, all gay. No issues, just love. I too was interested in men the same way I was with women. I reserve my right to be attracted to any one human in the world regardless of their gender / orientation or whatever. Why box myself in? A label seems limiting. I just felt like me and felt comfortable being so with the support of my family and friends."

