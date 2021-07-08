Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring AFI, DE'WAYNE, Beartooth, Pom Pom Squad and more.
Order a copy
July 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Trash Boat have shared their new single, 'Bad Entertainment'

It's the latest cut from their upcoming album.
Published: 4:22 pm, July 08, 2021
Trash Boat have shared their new single, 'Bad Entertainment'

Trash Boat have shared their new single, 'Bad Entertainment'.

A collab with vocalist/bassist Milkie Way from Wargasm, it's a cut from their new album, 'Don't You Feel Amazing?', set for release on 13th August via Hopeless Records.

Vocalist Tobi Duncan says of the song: "Media these days seems to be dead set on constructing a binary rather than accurately representing current events. It’s a divisive means of forcing people to make a choice between one extreme or the other. In or out, us or them. It’s so easily curated and it knows its audience. It’s an entertainment medium like any other, driven by ratings, views, and money.

"You watch one channel, read one paper, and have one ‘understanding’ of the goings-on in the world, not knowing that it has been handcrafted to fit a specific ethos and keep you compliant. Gone are the days (if they ever existed) of objectivity, there’s too much nuance in the world for any one person to truly understand it all.m, yet people believe they understand the world from an hour of TV a day to make judgements on their peers. It’s a farce."

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Muslims have signed to Epitaph Records and dropped new single, 'Fuck These Fuckin Fascists'
Yours Truly are back with their new single and video, 'Walk Over My Grave'
American Teeth has teamed up with Phem and De'Wayne for new single 'Sick'
Amyl and the Sniffers have announced their second album, 'Comfort To Me'
The Maine: "It's a really important time for people to be vocal"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing