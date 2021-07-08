Listen

It's the latest cut from their upcoming album.

Published: 4:22 pm, July 08, 2021

Trash Boat have shared their new single, 'Bad Entertainment'.

A collab with vocalist/bassist Milkie Way from Wargasm, it's a cut from their new album, 'Don't You Feel Amazing?', set for release on 13th August via Hopeless Records.

Vocalist Tobi Duncan says of the song: "Media these days seems to be dead set on constructing a binary rather than accurately representing current events. It’s a divisive means of forcing people to make a choice between one extreme or the other. In or out, us or them. It’s so easily curated and it knows its audience. It’s an entertainment medium like any other, driven by ratings, views, and money.

"You watch one channel, read one paper, and have one ‘understanding’ of the goings-on in the world, not knowing that it has been handcrafted to fit a specific ethos and keep you compliant. Gone are the days (if they ever existed) of objectivity, there’s too much nuance in the world for any one person to truly understand it all.m, yet people believe they understand the world from an hour of TV a day to make judgements on their peers. It’s a farce."

