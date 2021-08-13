Trash Boat, Turnstile and more - the new issue of Upset is out now!

New issue

There's also iDKHOW, As It Is, Bob Vylan, Meet Me @ The Altar and more!

Published: 4:00 pm, August 13, 2021 Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.

It's time for a new edition of Upset, out today (Friday 13th August), and we're delighted to welcome the brilliant Trash Boat to the cover for the first time.

With their remarkable new album 'Don't You Feel Amazing?' out now, we've got a huge ten-page feature with the band as they set fire to expectation and deliver their best work so far.

Elsewhere this month, we've got the magnificent, rule-breaking Turnstile - about to drop a landmark record sure to make waves, while Meet Me @ The Altar take us behind their impossibly exciting debut EP. With Reading & Leeds, Slam Dunk and ALT+LDN all set to bring 2021's rock festival season screaming back in style, we catch up with some of our favourite names on the bills, including I Don't Know How But They Found Me, Loathe, Bob Vylan, As It Is and Static Dress.

That's not including the likes of American Teeth, Strange Bones, The Dead Dead, Caskets, Gloo, Kid Brunswick or Press To Meco, plus all the latest news, reviews and 'more'.